Creativity, innovation take the runway at Khayt fashion show

AMMAN — The Khayt Fashion Design Competition-spring/summer collection on Wednesday shed light on young talents in the fashion industry.

The competition is part of the Creative Jordan project implemented by the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in partnership with the Garment Design and Training Services Centre (GSC), with support from the Italian government through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

After having been involved in a comprehensive four-month-long fashion monitoring and production programme, the show’s nine finalists displayed their ready-to-wear outfits.

“The aim of the project is to advance the fashion industry in Jordan, foster genuine and authentic designs and provide space to nurture creativity and innovation,” UNIDO Country Representative Sulafa Mdanat said in her address.

Mdanat said that what brought the nine young designers and producers together is their “passion for fashion” and their shared ambition to produce new products from Jordan to the global market.

Mdanat concluded by announcing that another round of Khayt would be organised later this year to give other talented designers the opportunity to design and showcase their autumn/winter collections.

Italian Ambassador Luciano Bizzotti, spoke about the economic impact of the fashion industry and its supply chains.

Emilio Cabasino, head of AICS, highlighted that such projects help set new benchmarks for creativity in Jordan, while simultaneously delivering sustainable economic growth.

“This event is a testament to the transformative power of the Kingdom’s textile value chain,” according to the Development Director at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Jumana Kilani.