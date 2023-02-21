170 graduate from ‘Creative Jordan’ textile sector training programme

Participants of the comprehensive textile industry training programme ‘Creative Jordan’ pose for a photo during a ceremony on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of UNIDO)

AMMAN — A total of 170 participants of the comprehensive textile industry training programme “Creative Jordan” were honoured in a graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

The “Creative Jordan” programme, intended to support the textile value chain and generate job opportunities in Jordan, is funded by the Italian government through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Design Training Services Centre (GSC).

Creative Jordan’s National Project Manager Samia Akroush said that participants attended a three-month intensive 174-hour training programme, which provided a professional qualification in compliance with the highest international standards and practices.

The training covered the following topics: Technical and skill development, including pattern making; garment production; and digital fashion — made available to both SME proprietors and individual designers.

“Women represented over 80 per cent of the programme’s participants, which will enhance their participation in this sector,” Akroush said during her remarks.

Akroush noted that in addition to technical training, the project also aims to create new, successful brands and collections under the fashion brand “JO! By Creative Jordan”. The project also encompasses a fashion design competition, “Khayt”, which organisers consider to be the “storytelling umbrella” of the local fashion sector.

Akroush noted that the competition will gather young Jordanian designers and producers, and will support participants in manufacturing new products to be exported to international markets.

The programme’s anticipated outcomes have been streamlined to align with Jordanian law and targets set in Jordan’s Economic Growth Plan (2018–2022), as well as Jordan’s Vision 2025, according to a statement from the organisers.