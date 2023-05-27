CPF launches online platform for sending greetings to Crown Prince, Miss Rajwa on wedding

By JT - May 27,2023 - Last updated at May 27,2023

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) has launched an exclusive online platform designed for sending greetings to HRH Crown Prince Hussein and Miss Rajwa Alseif on their wedding, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The platform is accessible to both local and international well-wishers at: https://celebratingalhussein.jo/