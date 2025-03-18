China, Jordan see eye to eye on world's affairs, close partners in modernisation, development – ambassador

During a press briefing at the Chinese embassy on Sunday, China’s Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong reaffirms the strong partnership between China and Jordan and the deep economic ties (Photo by Mai Anati)

AMMAN — China’s Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong has reaffirmed the strong partnership between China and Jordan and the deep economic ties, as well as growing cooperation across various sectors.

During a press briefing at the Chinese embassy on Sunday, Chuandong outlined China’s key policies for 2025 and Beijing’s position on regional and international issues.

Ambassador Chen emphasised that China and Jordan are close partners in modernisation and development, with complementary economies and a shared vision for progress. He also reaffirmed China’s commitment to work with Jordan to promote joint development, economic stability, and regional peace.

Chen encouraged Jordanian businesses to capitalise on China’s major trade expose, such as the China International Import Expo and the Canton Fair, to showcase key Jordanian exports, particularly dates and olive oil. He also pointed to agriculture as a promising sector for expanded cooperation, given China’s growing interest in food security and sustainable farming.

He added that China remains committed to a multipolar world based on equality, fair economic globalisation, and enhanced global governance.

As China embarks on a new phase of economic growth and international engagement, it sees Jordan as a key partner in its regional strategy. Chen reiterated Beijing’s readiness to expand collaboration across trade, investment, and infrastructure to support economic prosperity in both countries.

The ambassador confirmed China’s support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to peace between Israel and Palestine. He strongly condemned Israel’s occupation, settlement expansion, and military operations in the West Bank, describing them as violations of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

The ambassador also urged Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza, restore electricity and essential services to the Strip and end the forced displacement of Palestinians, which he said represents the largest displacement since 1967.

Chen added that China’s support for the Gaza reconstruction plan, which was recently endorsed at the Arab summit in Cairo.

He stressed the importance of international support to protect Syria’s independence and allow its people to decide their future. He pointed out that China’s stance aligns with Syria’s neighbouring countries, particularly those that participated in the recent regional meeting in Jordan.

The ambassador also expressed appreciation for Jordan and other Arab nations’ support of the“One China” policy, calling it a testament to growing political and economic cooperation.

He announced that China will host the second China-Arab States Summit next year, further strengthening Arab Chinese strategic ties.