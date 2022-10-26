Chinese-Arab relations a ‘model for political trust’, says ambassador

Ambassador of the Republic of China to Jordan, Chen Chuandong during a press conference in Amman, on Wednesday (Photo by Rayya Al Muheisen)

AMMAN — Trade cooperation between Jordan and China is growing rapidly, as the trade volume between the two countries amounted to $4.88 billion during the first nine months of 2022, said ambassador of the Republic of China to Jordan, Chen Chuandong.

Ambassador Chuandong remarked during a press conference on Wednesday that two-way trade between the two countries amounted to $4.4 billion in 2021, with this year’s volume “marking a 50 per cent increase”.

“Jordan imported two million cars from China, marking a 100 per cent trade increase in vehicles between the two countries,” Chuandong added.

Chuandong stated that currently, there are 13 different Chinese car brands available on the Jordanian market.

In the past decade, bilateral relations between China and the Arab world have become a model for political trust, the ambassador said, adding that “the first Arab-Chinese summit will be held in December to further boost cooperation between the Arab world and China”.

China is the top trade partner for many Arab countries, he said, noting that two-way trade volume between China and the Arab world amounted to $330 billion in 2021.

Speaking on mutual interests and cooperation between China and the Arab world, Chuandong said that “China donated vaccines to almost all Arab countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a very early stage and without strings attached”.

Boasting the second largest economy in the world, which comprised 18.5 per cent of global GDP in 2021, China is the primary trade partner for over 140 countries worldwide, the ambassador said.

Pivoting to China’s ecological and environmental protection progress, the ambassador remarked on the “comprehensive and firm changes” witnessed over the past 10 years.

“We will promote green development, promote harmonious integration between man and nature and will also remain active in international climate governance,” Chuandong said, adding that his country has marked a 40 per cent decrease in CO2 emissions per unit.

He also added that the capacity for solar energy as well as wind energy has also increased.

“One of China’s goals is to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, which will contribute to world climate action tremendously,” Chuandong added.

“We will do our utmost, with the greatest sincerity of a peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Island,” Chuandong said.

Chuandong stated that China will continue to give autonomy to Hong Kong and Macau according to the basic laws of the Chinese constitution, adding that China will continue to uphold and improve the principle of “one country, two systems”.

He added that China will also continue to promote world peace and development.