Children’s Museum Jordan all set to celebrate Eid 

AMMAN — The Children’s Museum Jordan is putting the final touches to its fun and festive Eid celebration programme for families in Jordan.

The programme includes interactive and fun activities to celebrate Eid in “the museum’s usual way of celebrating the familiar in unfamiliar ways”, said a statement from the museum.

The programme, which is supported by MetLife Foundation, is designed to provide children with the space and activities that celebrate Eid with a curated theme of a carnival since the holiday also coincides with the end of the school year.

In alignment with the museum’s mission to host local, regional and international shows, it is also featuring during the Eid celebration, the international circus show “Same Same but Different” performed by the Argentinian Twins Emilio and Leandro Ponce with an opening act performance by the renowned Jordanian artist Zoka.

“We are thrilled that the museum is continuing and expanding on its efforts to spread joy and fun in a creative, yet informative way during our celebrations programme,” said the deputy general manager, Laith Al Sous.

“Our partnerships were the cornerstone throughout the years to enable more and more families to celebrate Eid by spending a quality and unforgettable time with their children. Given that, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our celebration programme’s partner, MetLife Foundation, as these programmes could not have been possible if it was not for their support.”

The Eid-spirit-inspiring activities will kick off on the second day of Eid until the fourth day from 11am until 7pm. The programme includes activities such as Eid Whistles, Sheep Making, Sheep with Acrobatic Moves, Eid’s Carnival, and more.