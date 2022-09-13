CPF concludes Maan Festival for Science and Arts

The Crown Prince Foundation on Tuesday concluded the Maan Festival for Science and Arts (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Tuesday concluded the Maan Festival for Science and Arts.

Organised by the Children’s Museum Jordan, with support from the Arab Bank, the educational event for children under the age of 12 took place at the CPF’s office in Maan between September 11 and 13, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The festival, which was held outside Amman for the first time, featured artistic and educational activities created by the museum team, with a special hall allocated for children under five years designed to develop their skills.

CPF CEO Tamam Mango said that the festival’s activities are in line with the policies of the Maan office, and aim to create an attractive platform for national institutions through the foundation’s offices, to hold development programmes and to serve the local community.

Over the past three days, the CPF office managed to provide an “interesting” learning experience for more than 2,400 children, Mango noted.

Sawsan Dalaq, Children’s Museum director, highlighted the importance of cooperating with the CPF, expressing the museum’s commitment to its mission of making learning fun and engaging for all children through the interactive activities inside the museum’s facilities or the mobile museum tours.