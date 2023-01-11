Cabinet approves slew of bylaws

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the administrative regulation of the Local Administration Ministry bylaw for 2023.

The bylaw aims to develop the work mechanisms at the ministry, and activate the principle of specialisation to enable it to conduct its tasks and duties as per relevant regulations.

Under the new bylaw, two secretary general posts will be introduced: One for technical affairs to be responsible for administrating directorates and units concerned with technical affairs, and the other for administrative and financial affairs, who will be responsible for administrating directorate and units concerned with financial and administrative characters.

The Council of Ministers also approved a bylaw for a fund to help victims of human trafficking for 2023 as per the Anti-human Trafficking Law.

The Cabinet approved amendments to license activities related to the fuel derivatives for 2023, which aim at identifying conditions for granting permits and licenses for these activities.

The Council of Ministers also approved amendments to the bylaw of the administrative regulations for the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) for 2023, which seeks to unify work mechanism at the HCD, create a specialised unit concerned with institutional development and provide technical assistance to public and private sector institutions.

Also, the Cabinet approved a decision exempting vehicles that were shipped between December 31, 2022 and January 31, 2023 (2017 models) from a previous Cabinet decision banning the import of all vehicles over five years old.

The decision aims at completing local clearance procedures for these vehicles before the end of the workday of February 1, 2023.

The decision excluded vehicles that reached Aqaba ports after December 31.

The Council of Ministers also decided to appoint Othman Bideir and Samia Salfiti as members representing the private sector on the National Aid Fund’s board of directors.