Cabinet approves decision to halt recruitment of non-Jordanian employees

The Cabinet on Sunday approved the procedures necessary for facilitating the transfer of non-Jordanian workers in various economic sectors (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday approved the procedures necessary for facilitating the transfer of non-Jordanian workers in various economic sectors, with the aim of organising the labour market and limiting employment violations.

The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, set a three months deadline for the implementation of the procedures before re-assessing results, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision includes halting recruitment of non-Jordanian employees, with the exception of domestic workers, workers with specialised skills and workers in the clothing and textile sector.

The Cabinet also approved a 2023 bylaw for testing medicines, medical supplies, sanitisers, disinfectants and cosmetics.

The bylaw aims to accelerate the procedures for exporting medicine by separating the registration and analysis procedures at the Jordan Food and Drug Administration.

The Cabinet also approved the compulsory liquidation calculation bylaw for 2023, which aims to cover fees and court expenses, or any fees and expenses arising from compulsory liquidation procedures, of companies assessed and decided by the competent court.

The Cabinet also decided to approve mandating reasons for a draft bylaw amending nursing and midwifery bylaw for 2023.

The Cabinet also approved mandating reasons for the amendments to a draft bylaw regulating the registration of enterprises in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) for 2023. It also approved mandating reasons for the draft amended bylaw for the organisation of accounts and financial data of registered enterprises in ASEZA for 2023, so the two bylaws comply with the amendments to ASEZA Law for 2023.