You are here
Bani Mustafa visits handicrafts festival for people with disabilities
By JT - Nov 12,2022 - Last updated at Nov 12,2022
AMMAN — Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa on Saturday visited the Tafileh Care Rehabilitation Centre, where she attended the opening of the first handicrafts festival for people with disabilities in the southern region.
The festival featured handicrafts and artwork made by the beneficiaries of centres for persons with disabilities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Related Articles
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 10, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.