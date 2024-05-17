Jordan pavilion launches at SIAL food exhibition in Canada

By JT - May 17,2024 - Last updated at May 17,2024

Jordanian Ambassador to Canada Sabah Rafi inaugurates the Jordanian pavilion at the SIAL Canada food exhibition in Montreal on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordanian Ambassador to Canada Sabah Rafi inaugurated on Wednesday the Jordanian pavilion at the SIAL Canada food exhibition in Montreal.

In a statement by the Jordan Exporters Association, which coordinated the participation, Rafi, accompanied by economic attaché of the Canadian embassy in Amman, Louis Lacasse, commended the participating Jordanian institutions and companies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rafi praised the association's efforts to introduce Jordanian products to the Canadian market and stressed the need to utilise opportunities provided by the free trade agreement between the two countries.

Ahmad Khudari, president of the association, highlighted the significance of the SIAL Canada exhibition as a major international event in food manufacturing.

He noted that the event offers a valuable marketing platform for Jordanian food industries in both the Canadian market and other participating countries.

The Jordanian companies at the exhibition specialise in various food industries, including coffee, spices, condiments and sweets, Khudari said, describing the Canadian market as promising for Jordanian products thanks to the 2009 free trade agreement, which went into effect effective in 2012 and was the first of its kind for Canada with an Arab country.

Halim Abu Rahma, director general of the association, stressed the association ongoing efforts to promote Jordanian exports, which enjoy a good reputation due to their "quality and competitiveness".

Abu Rahma highlighted the importance of the Jordanian participation in the exhibition, noting that the Kingdom is one of only four Arab countries in the event.

The trade between Jordan and Canada reached JD135 million in 2023, with Jordanian exports accounting for about JD90 million, Petra added.