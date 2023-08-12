Arab fishing competition to be held in Aqaba on September 8

AMMAN — For the first time in Jordan, an Arab fishing competition will take place in Aqaba on September 8, organised by the Royal Jordanian Marine Sports Federation in collaboration with the Arab Confederation for Fishing.

“Teams from Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt and various Gulf Cooperation Countries are gearing up to showcase their skills in this landmark competition,” President of the Royal Jordanian Marine Sports Federation Mohammad Al Mughrabi told The Jordan Times.

According to Mughrabi, the championship promises to be a remarkable gathering of fishing fans, uniting both seasoned competitors and first-time fisherfolk.

Registration for the two-day event is open until August 20, offering a unique opportunity for fishing enthusiasts of all ages to reel in the excitement, Mughrabi said.

“Teams led by female participants are set to cast their lines, and youngsters are also encouraged to seize the chance to participate in the competition,” he added.

The grand prize will be awarded to the team that catches the biggest fish in terms of size and weight. However, it's not just about the catch; environmental consciousness will also take centre stage, Mughrabi said.

“The championship places great importance on promoting environmental practices, recognising the team that best demonstrates responsible fishing methods and conservation efforts,” he added.

“Safety will be a top priority throughout the event, as strict safety regulations will be enforced to ensure the well-being of all participants,” Mughrabi highlighted.