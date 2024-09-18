UN members demand end to 'unlawful' Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Palestinian Representative Ryad Mansour applauds the result of a vote during the emergency session on the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories at United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday in New York (AFP photo)

United Nations, United States — UN member states formally demanded in a non-binding resolution Wednesday an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months and sanctions for non-compliance.

The text, which Israel said would fuel violence if adopted, is based on an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."

There were 124 votes in favor, 14 against and a notable 43 abstentions.

Arab countries called the special session of the assembly just days before dozens of heads of state and government meet at the UN headquarters to address the kick off of this year's General Assembly session.

The resolution "demands that Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," and that this be done "no later than 12 months from the adoption."

The first draft text gave only six months.

"The idea is you want to use the pressure of the international community in the General Assembly and the pressure of the historic ruling by the ICJ to force Israel to change its behavior," said Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour on Monday.

The resolution "demands" the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories, a halt to new settlements, the return of seized land and property, and the possibility of return for displaced Palestinians.

It also calls on states "to take steps toward ceasing" arms provisions to Israel when there are "reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

"The Palestinians want to live -- not survive. They want to be safe in their homes," said Mansour Tuesday ahead of the passage of the first resolution ever introduced by the Palestinians.

"How many more Palestinians need to be killed before change finally takes place to stop this inhumanity?"

The ICJ opinion was "a historic opinion as this was the first time the court examined the Israeli occupation as a whole," Mansour said.

The United States voted against the resolution.