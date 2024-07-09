AND announces arrest of 18 alleged drug dealers in 7 operations

The Anti-Narcotics Department on Monday announces the arrest of 18 alleged drug dealers in seven illicit local and regional drug bust operations in various locations in the Kingdom over the past few days (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Monday announced the arrest of 18 alleged drug dealers in seven illicit local and regional drug bust operations in various locations in the Kingdom over the past few days.

Officials involved in the drug busts also recovered weapons and live ammunition, according to Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi.

One of the main cases Sartawi said involved the case of a man who allegedly had affiliations to regional drug dealers.

“We received information that a Ramtha resident possessed a large quantity of illegal drugs and placed him under surveillance,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The suspect was arrested and AND officers allegedly seized eight kilogrammes of Crystal meth and 14,000 illegal drug pills in his possession, according to the police official.

“We are currently investigating the incident and looking for possible accomplices,” Sartawi added.

Meanwhile, Sartawi said a joint police force arrested nine suspected drug dealers in Mafraq, including one individual who was listed as extremely dangerous.

The police force seized a large amount of drugs and weapons, Sartawi said.

Also in Mafraq, AND officers thwarted an alleged smuggling attempt of 50,000 illegal pills that were destined for a neighbouring country, Sartawi said.

“Investigators intercepted a vehicle that the suspect was using to transport the illegal drugs after hiding the pills in parts of the pick-up truck,” according to Sartawi.

All suspects were referred to the State Security Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

AND officials stated that the seized quantities of drugs in 2023 in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, customs, and other security agencies included 6,200 kilogrammes of hashish, 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin, around 19 million Captagon pills, 141.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, 15 kilogrammes of Joker powder, and about 70.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth.