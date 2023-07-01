Ajloun ropeway riding high as visitors throng new attraction

Over 20,000 visitors have visited the Ajloun cable car project since its opening 10 days ago, according to Arwa Hiyari, CEO of the Jordan Free and Development Zones (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Over 20,000 visitors have visited the Ajloun cable car project since its opening 10 days ago, according to Arwa Hiyari, CEO of the Jordan Free and Development Zones.

Hiyari said that the cable car project, also known as the Ajloun Teleferique, received over 6,000 visitors during the first two days of the Eid holiday.

“The cable car has not seen less than 2,500 to 3,000 visitors daily during the Eid Al Adha holiday,” Hiyari noted.

However, the actions of some visitors riding the cable car over the Eid holiday necessitated the project be temporarily closed for maintenance, Hiyari said.

Such actions included tampering with the structure and interior of the cabins, scratching the glass windows and smoking while inside the cabin, all of which required immediate attention and maintenance, Hiyari explained.

“The maintenance work has been finalised, and it will resume receiving visitors on Saturday as usual,” she added.

Hiyari urged visitors to adhere to all instructions to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone. She also emphasised that cable car maintenance work is carried out daily.

Visitors to the project requested that umbrellas be installed to provide shade, also calling for additional features to be integrated into the project, such as restaurants and cafes.

Salwa Azzam posted: “I'm enjoying the cable car, but the scorching heat makes waiting uncomfortable. Can we have umbrellas for shade?”.

Rami Omari, on social media, requested restaurants be opened near the attraction: “Love the cable car experience! How about adding restaurants? It would be great to grab a bite while enjoying the views.”

Hiyari affirmed that visitors’ feedback has been taken into consideration, and project personnel are studying the requests to explore their feasibility.

“We have worked on installing umbrellas at the first and second stations of the Ajloun cable car based on the feedback,” she added.

She stressed that the project is committed to continuously improving services in a timely manner.