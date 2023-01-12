22,000 public transport operators to benefit from fuel subsidies — LTRA

All procedures pertaining to the disbursement of fuel subsidies have been completed, according to the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (File photo)

AMMAN — About 22,000 public transport operators will benefit from fuel subsidies, according to the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LTRA).

All procedures pertaining to the disbursement of fuel subsidies have been completed, Director General of LTRA Tariq Habashneh said in press remarks to Al Mamlakah TV on Thursday. Habashneh invited beneficiaries to contact the operating companies to receive the subsidy.

The subsidy disbursement process has started, he said, adding that the amount has been increased by 100 and 135 per cent for all public transport types compared with the previous subsidy. The increased subsidy amount matches the fuel prices hike, he added.

The lists have been shared with the LTRA's partners, including the relevant gas stations that will charge the subsidy cards and deliver the support to the operators, he noted. As of Thursday, partner companies will begin to deliver the support to eligible beneficiaries in full force, he said.

According to Habashneh, the subsidies start from JD50, which is now JD100. A number of types started from JD150, which has been increased to JD 300, while subsidies above JD300 were upped to JD350.

The subsidies are to be received directly from the gas station in installments, he said.

Habashneh said that the decision to extend the operational life of public transport vehicles issued on June 26, 2020, allows for the life extension of all types of vehicles one time and for a period of only one year.