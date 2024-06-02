You are here
‘Bidna Iyak’ initiative launches women empowerment podcast, training programme
By Maria Weldali - Jun 02,2024 - Last updated at Jun 02,2024
AMMAN — Being the first to empower women motorcyclists in Jordan, the “Bidna Iyak” initiative expands its operations to include a women empowerment podcast featuring inspiring stories about leading women.
Speaking with The Jordan Times on Thursday, founder of the “Bidna Iyak” initiative, Mohammad Zarka, said that “the Bidna Iyak initiative today supports a new project called Bdna Eyaki Qaweyeh”,
He noted that the project includes a women empowerment podcast, trainings for women in local communities, in addition to other activities aimed to celebrate and champion women.
Further, he added that the training provided for females include: Self-defence, printing education, scooter driving lessons, e-marketing and social media.
Related Articles
AMMAN — With the aim of shaping a healthy motorcycling scene and promoting road safety awareness in the Kingdom, the “Bidna Iyak” initiative
AMMAN — As two-wheeler vehicles gain local popularity, female motorcycle ownership in the Kingdom is at an all-time high, according to a sta
AMMAN — Women have been "increasingly" taking up motorcycling with females unlocking new dimensions in the riding experience, according to m
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.