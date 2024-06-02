‘Bidna Iyak’ initiative launches women empowerment podcast, training programme

By Maria Weldali - Jun 02,2024 - Last updated at Jun 02,2024

AMMAN — Being the first to empower women motorcyclists in Jordan, the “Bidna Iyak” initiative expands its operations to include a women empowerment podcast featuring inspiring stories about leading women.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on Thursday, founder of the “Bidna Iyak” initiative, Mohammad Zarka, said that “the Bidna Iyak initiative today supports a new project called Bdna Eyaki Qaweyeh”,

He noted that the project includes a women empowerment podcast, trainings for women in local communities, in addition to other activities aimed to celebrate and champion women.

Further, he added that the training provided for females include: Self-defence, printing education, scooter driving lessons, e-marketing and social media.