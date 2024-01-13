'More female motorcycle riders hitting roads'

AMMAN — Women have been "increasingly" taking up motorcycling with females unlocking new dimensions in the riding experience, according to motorcycle riders and enthusiasts.

In recent years, the amount of female motorcyclists has been on the rise and an increasing motorcycle ownership is seen among women, said Salam Hamarshah, a female motorcyclist, who attributed the increase to congested roads and continuous traffic in the country.

"Although motorcycles are generally viewed as 'masculine vehicles', lots of Jordanian women are entering the motorsports space, " Noor Shabsough said in remarks to The Jordan Times on Saturday, estimating that motorcycle ownership among women is no less than 10 per cent in Jordan.

"There are endless stereotypes about the motorcycling culture, however the overall image of it is drastically changing and many females are challenging such stereotypes by taking the rider’s seat instead of being the passenger."

“Women are increasingly becoming involved as riders and members of motorcycling community… More and more women are interested in taking riding courses,” founder of the “Bidna Iyak” initiative, Mohammad Zarka told The Jordan Times.

The Bidna Iyak initiative seeks to promote road safety awareness, and to encourage road users to drive cautiously and look out for motorcyclists, he said.

In late January, the Bidna Iyaki Qaweyeh (in English "we want you strong") a sub-initiative of the Bidna Iyak is organising an event focused on empowering women in the field of media and business.