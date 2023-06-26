New book exposes dangers of illegal wildlife trade

AMMAN — An investigative book by Italian environmental and science journalist Rudi Bressa, titled “Trafficanti di natura: Il commercio illegale di specie selvatiche che minaccia la biodiversità”, which in English translates to “Nature traffickers: The illegal wildlife trade that threatens biodiversity”, has hit stands.

The book provides valuable insight on the workings of the illegal trade of wild species and delves into the significant threat it poses to the planet's biodiversity. Second only to drug and weapons trafficking, the trade in wild species has an estimated annual value of $10 billion and is one of the main causes of biodiversity loss, said a statement from the author.

Tigers, elephants, hawks, seahorses, donkeys, turtles, teak and orchids – these are just a few of the many species threatened by this illegal trade that Bressa discusses through interviews with experts, recent data and studies, news reports and investigations.

Trained as a naturalist, Bressa currently collaborates with various national and international publications. He has led several investigations into species trafficking in collaboration with international teams.