Bird Health

Veterinarian

Last month, I shared tips on what to consider before bringing home a feathery friend.

Today, I’m continuing my bird series, this time focusing on how to keep our feathered companions healthy and happy.

We adore our pet birds; they are beautiful intelligent creatures that are adaptive and curious.

As all living creatures, they are susceptible to various diseases that affect their health and welfare.

Birds are great at hiding illness as part of their survival instinct, so spotting signs of sickness can be tricky.

That’s why it’s important for bird owners to watch for even small changes in their pet’s behaviour, as they can signal a health problem.

Those diseases can range from respiratory infections to skin and feather problems to certain nutritional deficiencies.

Understanding some of the most common problems makes it easier to detect the disease in its early stages, which can prompt medical care, making the pet bird’s health a priority.

Parrot Fever (Psittacosis)

This is a disease that can affect many bird species, including parrots, cockatiels and budgies.

It is a bacterial infection caused by Chlamydia psittaci, which is zoonotic — meaning that it can be transmitted to humans as well.

Symptoms in birds include loss of appetite, which can lead to weight loss; lethargy; breathing difficulty; droppings can become watery or green in some cases.

Treatment

Diagnosis is based on a physical examination findings and performing diagnostics such as x-rays, swab samples and blood tests.

Treatment is directed towards the elimination of bacteria using appropriate antibiotics and supportive therapy to ease and control symptoms.

Prevention of the disease aims towards keeping a hygienic environment through regular cage cleaning, providing adequate ventilation and most importantly, quarantining any new birds before introducing them to other birds.

Nutritional deficiencies

There are different nutritional deficiencies that can affect our pet birds, usually caused by a poor diet that doesn’t provide all the nutritional elements a pet bird needs.

Such deficiencies can cause weak bones leading to fractures, respiratory problems, or skin and feather abnormalities.

Common symptoms are dull or missing feathers, an overgrown beak, brittle bones and lethargy.

Offering a balanced diet and certain nutritional supplements can prevent those problems and ensure normal and healthy growth.

Parasitic infections

This health problem is caused by the presence of external parasites, such as mites and lice, or internal parasites such as intestinal worms or protozoa.

They can cause discomfort to the bird or lead to an abnormal appearance.

Symptoms can include excessive scratching or feather plucking, leaving the skin red and irritated.

Internal parasites can cause diarrhea and weight loss.

Treatment

Antiparasitic medications and topical treatments are usually used.

Regular cleaning of the cage and perches and routinely giving parasite preventive medications, can lower the infection risk markedly.

Avian Polyomavirus (APV)

This is highly contagious viral disease, mainly affecting young birds like budgies and lovebirds. It is caused by the polyoma virus.

Symptoms include the loss of appetite, lethargy, regurgitation, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and in more severe cases, sudden death.

Treatment

Diagnosis is best done by performing a PCR test on blood or tissue to detect the presence of the virus.

There is no specific treatment as it is a viral disease, but supportive therapy is indicated to control the symptoms and prevent more serious secondary bacterial infections.

Prevention is achieved by vaccinating the birds and maintaining a clean and sanitary environment for the pet bird.

A quarantine of new birds is a must before introducing them to the other pet birds at home.

Avian Aspergillosis

This fungal infection is caused by the Aspergillus species that is found in humid and dirty environments — it affects the respiratory system.

Symptoms are various and include loss of appetite, weight loss, difficulty breathing and abnormal movements during breathing.

Treatment

Diagnosis is made based on clinical symptoms and diagnostic tests.

Treatment is done by giving antifungal medications and supportive therapy in more severe cases where breathing difficulties are present.

Maintaining a clean, dry living environment is crucial to preventing this infection.

You can also provide appropriate ventilation and quarantine any new birds.

Practicing responsible ownership is important in keeping your pet bird healthy and happy.

Knowing your bird’s routine and habits makes it easy to detect when there is something wrong and early recognition of symptoms helps provide the best care for your feathered friend.

Always remember: Prevention is the key!

