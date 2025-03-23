By Silvia Zayadin , Family Flavours - Mar 23,2025 - Last updated at Mar 23,2025

Dr. Silvia Zayadin

Veterinarian

Poisoning can be a serious and life-threatening issue for dogs and cats.

There are many common household items that can pose a great risk to our furry friends.

Since dogs and cats are naturally curious, they may chew on or ingest harmful substances.

Hidden Hazards

As pet owners, we do our best to create a safe and loving environment for our furry companions.

From common foods to cleaning products, some substances can be toxic and lead to serious health issues.

Here are a couple to be aware of:

Rodenticides (rat poison)

Rat poison contains chemicals that can cause internal bleeding, kidney failure, or seizures in pets. Symptoms may not appear immediately but can include weakness, bleeding gums and difficulty

breathing. If a pet consumes rat poison, immediate veterinary attention is required Lilies and other spring flowers Lilies are highly toxic to cats and can cause kidney failure.

Other dangerous flowers include tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, which can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and heart problems.

Chocolate

Chocolate contains theobromine, a substance toxic to both dogs and cats. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is.

Symptoms of chocolate poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, rapid heartbeat, tremors and seizures. If a pet eats chocolate, it is crucial to seek veterinary help immediately

Cocoa-Based Gardening Mulch

Some types of gardening mulch contain cocoa by products, which can be toxic to dogs due to their theobromine content. If ingested, dogs may experience symptoms such as hyperactivity, tremors and even seizures

Insecticides and herbicides

Springtime brings more bugs and insects, leading to increased insecticide use. These chemicals can be dangerous if pets walk on treated grass or lick their paws afterward.

Human medications

Common medications like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, and antidepressants can be highly toxic to pets.

Symptoms vary depending on the medication but may include vomiting, lethargy, breathing difficulties and even organ failure. Never give your pet any of your

medications, and always store medications safely out of their reach.

Grapes and raisins

Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs and cats. Even a small amount can cause serious problems.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite.

Pets eating grapes or raisins must go to the veterinary clinic immediately for proper medical management.

Onions and garlic

Onions and garlic can cause damage to red blood cells, leading to anemia in pets. Symptoms include weakness, pale gums, rapid breathing and lethargy.

If ingestion occurs, immediate veterinary care is required to prevent serious complications.

Household cleaners

Many cleaning products, including bleach, floor cleaners and disinfectants, contain toxic chemicals. If ingested, they can cause vomiting, drooling, burns in the mouth and difficulty breathing. In case of exposure, the veterinarian should be contacted immediately.

Fertilizers and pesticides

Many lawn and garden treatments contain toxic chemicals. If ingested, these chemicals can cause vomiting, drooling, diarrhea and seizures.

Always store garden products safely and keep your furry friends away from treated areas.

What to do?

First of all, you need to stay calm, as panicking can make it harder to help your pet.

Try to identify the poison; this can be done by looking for any packaging or evidence of what your pet may have eaten.

If you find any evidence, handle it carefully to avoid harming yourself. Keeping it safely stored can be extremely helpful when you arrive at the clinic, as it may help the medical team quickly identify the cause and begin treatment sooner.

Call for help immediately and contact your veterinarian. The veterinary team will advise on the best action to take to help your pet.

Never try to induce vomiting unless advised by a veterinary team member, as some substances can cause more harm if vomited.

Poison prevention and awareness

Preventing poisoning is the best way to keep pets safe. Always store chemicals and medications safely and away from children and pets.

Keep food away from pets. Do not leave chocolate, grapes, or other harmful foods within reach. Use petsafe cleaning products. This way you can minimize the exposure risk.

Be cautious with houseplants, as some are toxic for pets.

When working in the garden and using fertilizers and insecticides, keep your furry friends away in a safe place;

try using animal-friendly products to minimize risk to other animals, including outdoor and stray animals. And as always, educate yourself and family members.

Ensure everyone in the household knows what is dangerous for your pet.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine