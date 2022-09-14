Tourism revenues post an increase

AMMAN — The country’s tourism income increased during the first eight months of 2022 by 161.6 per cent as it reached $3.645 billion compared with the figure achieved during the same period of the previous year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

This increase has come as a result of a rise in the number of tourists arriving in Jordan as 3.175 million tourists visited the country in the January through August period.

In August, separately, tourism revenue posted an 82.4 per cent increase in comparison with the figure recorded in the same month last year, as it reached $822.4 million, according to the figures of Jordan Central Bank, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.