SSC signs over 11,500 instalment agreements
By JT - Feb 11,2025 - Last updated at Feb 11,2025
The Social Security Corporation on Tuesday announces that it has signed 11,512 active instalment (JT file)
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Tuesday announced that it has signed 11,512 active instalment and rescheduling agreements with indebted companies, amounting to nearly JD330 million.
The SSC urged companies that have not yet arranged payment plans for their outstanding debts to take advantage of the board’s decision to extend the 0 per cent interest rate on instalment payments.
"The rate will remain in effect until June 30 for most businesses and until the end of 2025 for the tourism sector," the SSC said.
The SSC also emphasised that businesses with existing instalments or rescheduling agreements can benefit from this extension and are encouraged to apply for rescheduling through the corporation’s established procedures.
