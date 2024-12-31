You are here
SSC extends zero interest on debt instalments for establishments
By JT - Dec 31,2024 - Last updated at Dec 31,2024
The Social Security Corporation (SSC) Board announced on Tuesday an extension of the zero-interest rate on debt instalments for all entities indebted to the corporation until June 30, 2025 (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) Board announced on Tuesday an extension of the zero-interest rate on debt instalments for all entities indebted to the corporation until June 30, 2025.
For establishments in the tourism sector, the deadline has been extended to the end of 2025, according to a SSC statement.
The SSC also said that non-tourism establishments can settle their dues in up to 120 instalments, considering their individual circumstances to support continued economic activity and benefit the community at large, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The tourism sector, which has been severely impacted by regional turmoil, was granted additional privileges, including a zero-interest rate on 180 instalments to aid in recovering from accumulated losses, the statement added.
The SSC also noted that entities with existing instalment agreements or schedules can benefit from the extension by applying for rescheduling, urging indebted establishments to take advantage of this initiative before the deadlines expire.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced on Tuesday that its decision to waive interest on debt instalments, applying a 0 per
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) has urged entities with debt to benefit from the new decision the board of directors has made
AMMAN — After its establishment in 1976, and well into its blossoming in the early 2000s, the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh proved to the
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 30, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.