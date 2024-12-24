National exports grow 4% to JD7.16b by October — DoS

DoS says on Tuesday that the Kingdom's total exports in the first 10 months of 2024 increased by 5.9 per cent to JD7.876 billion (File photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s national exports rose by 4 per cent in the first 10 months of 2024, reaching JD7.16 billion, compared with JD6.883 billion during the same period in 2023, the Department of Statistics' (DoS) latest report on foreign trade showed on Tuesday.

The report said that clothing and accessories exports grew by 25.3 per cent in the January-October period of 2024, amounting to JD1.359 billion, compared to JD1.085 billion for the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

National exports of pharmaceuticals also increased by 18.4 per cent during the same period of this year, recording JD490 million compared to JD414 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

On the other hand, national exports of chemical fertilisers dropped by 6.6 per cent in the January-October period of 2024, amounting to JD774 million compared to JD829 million in the first 10 months of 2023.

Similarly, exports of jewellery fell by 8.5 per cent to JD614 million in the first 10 months of 2024, compared to JD671 million for the same period last year.

Raw potash exports declined by 30.1 per cent to JD397 million, compared to JD568 million in the corresponding period of last year, while phosphate exports decreased by 13.1 per cent to JD444 million compared to JD511 million during the same period last year.

National exports refer to goods and services produced within the country and exported abroad. These consist of products and services created by local institutions and companies and sold to other countries.

The report also said that the Kingdom's total exports in the first 10 months of 2024 increased by 5.9 per cent to JD7.876 billion, compared with JD7.436 billion in the same period of 2023.

Re-exports in the same period saw an increase of 29.5 per cent to JD716 million, compared with JD553 million in the January-October period of 2023.

The Kingdom's imports in the first 10 months of 2024 witnessed a slight increase of 0.2 per cent to reach a total of JD15.665 billion, compared with JD15.641 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

The trade balance deficit, which represents the difference between the value of imports and total exports, decreased by 5.1 per cent by the end of October, reaching JD7.789 billion, compared to JD8.205 billion for the January-October period of last year.