Oil bill declines by 12.4% in first 10 months of 2024 — DoS

DoS says on Tuesday that the value of the oil bill in the January-October period of 2024 decreased by JD318 million to JD2.249 billion (File photo)

AMMAN — Jordan's oil bill went down by 12.4 per cent in the first 10 months of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Tuesday.

According to the DoS's monthly report on the Kingdom's foreign trade, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January-October period of 2024 decreased by JD318 million to JD2.249 billion, compared with JD2.567 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

Mineral fuels and other mineral oils topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports in the first 10 months of 2024 at JD696 million, followed by crude oil at JD680 million.

The Kingdom's imports of gasoline amounted to JD416 million, followed by diesel at JD414 million, lubricants at JD33 million, and kerosene at JD10 million, according to DoS figures.