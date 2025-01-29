Labour minister, Saudi counterpart discuss enhancing job prospects for Jordanian professionals

By JT - Jan 29,2025 - Last updated at Jan 29,2025

AMMAN — Minister of Labour Khaled Bakaar met on Wednesday with the Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Rajhi in Riyadh to discuss expanding job opportunities for Jordanians in the Saudi private sector.

The meeting took place ahead of the Second International Labour Market Conference, which kicked off on Wednesday in the Saudi capital, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The discussions focused on enhancing labour cooperation, vocational and technical training and promoting Jordanian talent in the Saudi workforce.

Both ministers stressed that these efforts are in line with the strong political will of the leadership of both kingdoms.

They also reiterated the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of human resources development.

Bakaar highlighted the diverse expertise of Jordanian professionals in various sectors, noting that their skills could significantly benefit the Saudi labour market.

Rajhi commended the reputation of Jordanian professionals in various industries.

He noted that the conference aims to address global labour market challenges, particularly the impact of rapid technological advances on employment opportunities worldwide.

Also on Wednesday, Bakkar and his Qatari counterpart Ali Bin Smaikh Al Marri met to discuss expanding opportunities for Jordanian professionals to work in Qatar.

This initiative, launched under the directive of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, aims to capitalise on Jordan's skilled workforce to meet the growing needs of the Qatari labour market.

They also discussed strategies to overcome obstacles that may hinder the employment of Jordanians in Qatar's private sector.

Both ministers stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and sharing expertise in areas such as vocational training, labour market development and the integration of technology to ensure a supply of skilled workers.