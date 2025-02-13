Jordan-Qatar ties set benchmark for pan-Arab cooperation — minister

By JT - Feb 13,2025 - Last updated at Feb 13,2025

AMMAN — Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar on Thursday highlighted Qatar-Jordan relations as a model for Arab economic cooperation, reflecting "deep-rooted" bilateral ties and the historic relationship between both countries' leadership.

In an interview with the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Bakkar emphasised that bilateral cooperation extends beyond labour to encompass vocational training and qualification programmes, with Qatar demonstrating commitment to youth empowerment through market-aligned training initiatives.

The cooperation framework was established through a memorandum of understanding in 2013, which has facilitated periodic joint committee meetings since 2019, with the aim of overseeing the implementation of an initiative to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians in Qatar.

Bakkar referred to developing an integrated employment platform between the two countries, which streamlines work visa issuance and Jordanians' access to Qatari enterprises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The cooperation has expanded into emerging sectors including ICT and renewable energy, healthcare, education and engineering.

"Qatar continues to seek Jordanian expertise in rapidly developing sectors, particularly in specialised roles within healthcare and education, reflecting Qatar's dynamic economic growth," Bakkar said, stressing that the sustainable economic partnership serves both nations' strategic interests.

The minister also reviewed Jordan's recent legislative reforms aimed at enhancing private sector labour conditions, including enhanced worker protections and increased female workforce participation.