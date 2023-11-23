Jordan's trade balance deficit shrinks by 11% in Jan-Sept of 2023

Import values reached JD13.842 billion in the first nine months (Photo courtesy of Petra)

AMMAN — Jordan's trade balance deficit in the January-September period of 2023 dropped by 11 per cent from the same period in 2022, decreasing from JD7.957 billion to JD7.078 billion, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Thursday.

The value of the Kingdom’s total exports reached JD6.764 billion in the first nine months of 2023, decreasing by 2.4 per cent from JD6.933 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the same period of 2023, national exports went down by 2 per cent, reaching JD6.272 billion relative to the same period of 2022 where national exports accounted for JD6.402 billion, DoS figures showed.

Import values reached JD13.842 billion in the first nine months, showing a decrease of 7 per cent when compared with the corresponding period of 2022.

Meanwhile, the value of reexports stood at JD492 million, marking a drop of 7.3 per cent compared with the JD531 million recorded during the same period of 2022, the DoS added.

The Kingdom's total exports in September 2023 declined by 17.1 per cent, reaching JD680 million compared with the same month of 2022.

Imports went down by 14.7 per cent to JD1.546 billion when compared with the corresponding month of 2022.

According to the DoS report, the trade balance deficit in September 2023 dropped by 12.7 per cent, reaching JD866 million compared with September 2022.