Jordan’s gold reserves up by JD800m in 2024

By JT - Jan 15,2025 - Last updated at Jan 15,2025

AMMAN — The value of the Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) gold reserves increased by JD800 million during 2024.

According to CBJ data, Jordan’s gold reserves reached JD4.256 billion by the end of 2024, compared to JD3.455 billion at the end of the previous year.

In terms of quantity, Jordan’s gold reserves amounted to 2.303 million ounces by the end of 2024.