Gold reserves rise by JD506m compared with end of 2024

The Central Bank of Jordan gold reserves increases by JD506 million to reach JD4.763 billion by the end of February (JT file)

AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) gold reserves increased by JD506 million to JD4.763 billion by the end of February, compared with the end of 2024, which reached JD4.257 billion.

The number of ounces of gold at the CBJ increased to 2.318 million ounces in the first two months of this year, compared with 2.304 million ounces at the end of 2024.

The value of foreign currency and gold reserves at the bank at the end of February 2025 amounted to about $21.097 billion, compared with $21.015 billion, at the end of 2023.

The central bank's foreign currency reserves are sufficient to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for up to 8.2 months, Al Mamlaka TV reported, noting that the CBJ has sought to increase its gold assets, especially in the last five years.