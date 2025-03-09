Hybrid vehicle clearance rises 27% in first 2 months of 2025

Jihad Abu Nasser, the Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission representative for the vehicle sector, on Sunday says that overall vehicle clearance totals 7,987 units in January and February 2025 (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The clearance of hybrid vehicles in Jordan increased by 27 per cent in the first two months of 2025, reaching 2,290 units compared with 1,802 during the same period in 2024, the Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission (JFZIC) said on Sunday.

Jihad Abu Nasser, the commission’s representative for the vehicle sector, said that overall vehicle clearance totalled 7,987 units in January and February, down from 12,738 in the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Nasser added that electric vehicle clearance saw a sharp decline of 54 per cent, dropping to 4,025 units compared with 8,814 in 2024.

Meanwhile, he noted that gasoline vehicle clearance fell by 5 per cent to 884 units, down from 930, and diesel vehicle clearance decreased by 34 per cent to 788 units, compared with 1,192 last year.

Re-export activity saw a "notable" increase, rising by 52 per cent to 11,402 vehicles in the first two months of 2025, up from 7,494 in the same period in 2024, Abu Nasser said, attributing this growth to higher exports to Syria in recent months.

He also reported a 37 per cent decline in vehicle clearance from the Zarqa Free Zone during January and February.