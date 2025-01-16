CBJ exempts individuals from fees paid through eFAWATEERcom

By JT - Jan 16,2025 - Last updated at Jan 16,2025

The CBJ anticipates the move will significantly increase digital service uptake (File photo)

AMMAN — In a move to accelerate Jordan's digital transformation, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Thursday announced the elimination of all commission fees on government service payments through the eFAWATEERcom platform, effective January 13.

The comprehensive fee waiver, agreed upon by the Kingdom's banks, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC) and MadfooatCom, covers e-transactions for all general budget entities, including Civil Status and Passports Department, Department of Land and Survey, Justice Ministry services, Social Security Corporation, public universities and security agencies.

"This landmark agreement reflects our financial sector's commitment to advancing digital transformation and improving public service accessibility," CBJ said, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The initiative excludes over-the-counter cash transaction fees, intentionally steering users towards digital channels.

The decision marks a "strategic" step in implementing Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision 2023-2025, aiming to boost digital payment adoption while reducing transaction costs for citizens.

The CBJ anticipates the move will significantly increase digital service uptake, particularly benefiting citizens through time savings and enhanced financial inclusion.

Banking sector observers note this initiative could mark a turning point in Jordan's transition towards a cashless economy, with the fee elimination removing a key barrier to digital payment adoption.

The CBJ stressed that increased digital payment usage will improve government service collection efficiency while advancing the broader goal of comprehensive financial inclusion.