Amman Chamber of Commerce hosts Philippine trade mission to strengthen ties

The Amman Chamber of Commerce hosts a Philippine trade delegation on Tuesday, comprising 13 companies from various sectors, to explore opportunities for enhancing trade exchange between Jordan and the Philippines (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) hosted a Philippine trade delegation on Tuesday, comprising 13 companies from various sectors, to explore opportunities for enhancing trade exchange between Jordan and the Philippines.



The mission is organised by the Philippine embassy and the Export Marketing Bureau under the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, the delegation held meetings with Jordanian importers, traders, distributors, and exporters, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The participating companies represent a range of industries, including food and cosmetics, as well as products such as natural juices, jams, fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, ice cream, snacks, spices, pickles, biscuits, seafood and skincare products.



ACC First Vice President Nabil Khatib emphasised that the mission aims to open new aspects for trade exchange, introduce national markets to Philippine products, and highlight national products to Filipino investors.

He noted that such missions contribute to creating investment opportunities in key sectors, fostering knowledge exchange, and enhancing competitiveness in global markets.



Khatib underscored the economic significance of the visit, pointing out that trade exchanges between the kingdom and Philippines amounted to $10 million over the first 11 months of last year.

He expressed optimism that the meetings would boost bilateral trade, encourage partnerships and expand market access for suppliers and exporters from both countries.



Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo C. Santos described the mission as an opportunity to broaden trade cooperation, open new markets and strengthen investment ties.

He reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to deepening economic relations with the kingdom, noting that the delegation included officials from the Philippine Department of Agriculture, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Trade and Investment Centre in Dubai.



Head of the Promotion Department at the Ministry of Investment Tamara Kaabar, delivered a presentation on Jordan’s investment potential, highlighting the country’s strong export capabilities, access to major markets and the advantages offered under the Investment Environment Law.



She emphasised Jordan’s strategic location, which grants access to over 1.5 billion consumers in key markets such as the US, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the Arab region through its extensive free trade agreements.



Kaabar also outlined the facilities and incentives provided by the Jordanian government to attract foreign investors, urging Philippine companies to engage with the Ministry of Investment to explore available opportunities and procedures for establishing business ventures in the Kingdom.



ACC Director General Ghaleb Hijazi provided an overview of the chamber’s services, highlighting its role in facilitating cooperation between local businesses and international trade partners to promote Jordan as an attractive investment destination.