Business matching event held to boost Jordan-Philippines trade

The initiative will bring together 13 companies from the Philippines’ food and personal care sectors with their Jordanian counterparts (Photo courtesy of the Philippines Embassy)

AMMAN — In a bid to bolster trade and economic cooperation between Jordan and the Philippines, the Philippine embassy in Amman, in collaboration with the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) is organising a business matching event on February 11.

The initiative will bring together 13 companies from the Philippines’ food and personal care sectors with their Jordanian counterparts to explore opportunities for joint ventures and market expansion in both countries.

“We seek to leverage the economic complementarities that the Philippines and Jordan share. The Philippines, as one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, seeks to expand its global presence by forging strategic partnerships. Our robust sectors in food, agriculture, manufacturing, and creative industries align well with Jordan’s strategic location, its safety and security as an oasis of peace in this region, and investment-friendly environment,” said Philippine Ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos.

Philippines Trade Commissioner Vichael Angelo D. Roaring of the Philippine Trade and Investment Centre – Dubai, echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the event offers a key opportunity for Filipino exporters looking to enter the Middle Eastern market.

“The Philippines is open for business, offering a competitive business environment, a skilled workforce and high-quality export products that meet global standards, including Halal-certified and sustainably produced goods,” Roaring said, adding: “Jordan has long been a valued trade partner for the Philippines, serving as a natural gateway for Filipino businesses looking to expand in the region.”

The ACC, along with participating Jordan businesses, will welcome both the government and business delegation from the Philippines which will be headed by Deputy Agriculture Minister Asis G. Perez who is joined by Vichael Angelo D. Roaring and other key officials from the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry.

The event will include a short programme where participating Philippine and Jordanian companies are informed about the sourcing opportunities and requirements of both countries. There will also be a discussion on the investment opportunities in Jordan.

The Philippine embassy in Jordan, headed by Ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos, expressed its appreciation for the ACC’s efforts to provide the venue and make the necessary arrangements to ensure the event’s success.

The Philippine government is always keen to foster ties with Jordan’s esteemed institutions to create a win-win scenario that will boost both countries’ economies and foster lasting cultural and diplomatic relations.