2025 mineral resources strategy aims for 11% GDP contribution for mining sector

By JT - Jan 08,2023 - Last updated at Jan 08,2023

AMMAN — Mining sector revenues in 2021 amounted to JD3.11 billion, with extractive industries revenue comprising JD1.94 and manufacturing industries revenues comprising JD1.16 billion, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data indicated that the mining sector contributed 9.12 per cent of Jordan’s GDP. Mining sector exports accounted for 30.4 per cent of total national exports in 2021.

Since the beginning of 2022, the ministry signed seven memoranda of understanding in an effort to put Jordan on the regional and even global mining map.

According to previous statements from Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, the memoranda of understanding were signed to restore momentum to the mining sector.

The ministry also launched an interactive map for marketing mineral resources as well as oil and gas exploration, as part of efforts to achieve the optimal exploitation of natural resources.

The 2025 mineral resources strategy seeks to raise the mining sector’s contribution to GDP to 11 per cent.

Mining industries witnessed significant improvement at the Arab and international levels, especially in mining phosphates, potash, bromine, chemical acids and fertilisers.

Similarly, extractive industries play an important role in promoting economic independence, as raw materials necessary for a number of manufacturing industries can be mined domestically, thus reducing reliance on imports and positively affecting GDP.