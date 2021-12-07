Jordan secures quarter-final berth at FIFA Arab Cup

By JT - Dec 07,2021 - Last updated at Dec 07,2021

Jordan's players celebrate their third goal during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 group C football match between Jordan and Palestine at the 974 Stadium in the capital city of Doha on Tuesday (AFP photo)

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday qualified to the quarter-finals of the FIFA 2021 Arab Cup in Doha by beating Palestine 5-1 in the third round, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan will move, along with Morocco, to the second round of the tournament, after gaining six points.

On the other hand, by defeating Saudi Arabia, Morocco raised its score to nine points.

With this result, the Palestinian and Saudi teams left the Arab Cup with one point each.

Next Saturday, Jordan will play against the winner of the Algeria-Egypt match slated for Tuesday.

Participating in the match with a lineup different from its previous two matches, the Jordanian squad had five absent players, including two due to injuries.

Jordan accelarted in the last strech of the match to win confidently and advanced to the knockout stage.