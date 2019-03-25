Netanyahu at his side, Trump proclaims Golan Heights belongs to Israel

This photo taken on Monday, shows the Israeli defensive fence separating the Israeli-occupied sector of the Golan Heights and the Druze city of Majdal Shams (background) from Syria (right) (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON — With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, US President Donald Trump declared Monday that the Golan Heights belongs to Israel — handing another major diplomatic victory to the premier ahead of elections.

Netanyahu spared no praise as he watched Trump sign the Golan proclamation at the White House, likening him to President Harry Truman, who recognised Israel, and even to Cyrus the Great, the Persian king who freed the Jews of Babylon.

"Your decision to recognise Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights is so historic," Netanyahu told Trump. Israel captured the territory from Syria during the Six-Day War of 1967.

“Your recognition is a two-fold act of historic justice. Israel won the Golan Heights in a just war of self-defence, and the Jewish people’s roots in the Golan go back thousands of years,” he said.

Syria called the US decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights a “blatant attack” on its sovereignty and territorial integrity on Monday, saying it had a right to reclaim the territory.

US President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday, saying the United States recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

“The liberation of the Golan by all available means and its return to the Syrian motherland is an inalienable right,” Syria’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

“The decision...makes the United States the main enemy of the Arabs.”

The statement said nothing could change the “eternal historical fact that the Golan was and will remain Syrian Arab”.

Trump — who in 2017 took the even more momentous step of recognising disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — called the Golan declaration “a long time in the making”.

“It should have taken place many decades ago,” said Trump, who had revealed his intentions on the Golan on Thursday in a Twitter message.

Netanyahu was visiting Washington for the conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the pro-Israel US lobby, but cut his visit short after a rocket fired Monday from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip hit a house north of Tel Aviv, wounding seven Israelis in an unusually long-range attack.

Just as Netanyahu entered the White House, Israeli warplanes struck targets in Gaza linked to Hamas — which denied carrying out the attack — with the prime minister vowing to respond “forcefully to this wanton aggression”.

International opposition

Russia warned that Trump’s proclamation would set off a “new wave” of tensions in the Middle East, while Syria denounced the “blatant attack” on its sovereignty.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is “clear that the status of Golan has not changed,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The UN’s policy on Golan is reflected in the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and that policy has not changed,” Dujarric said. Israel seized the strategic land from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

US allies Britain and France have said that they still consider the Golan Heights “Israeli-occupied” in line with UN resolutions, as experts warned of repercussions to the United States unilaterally recognising the results of military conquest.

Turkey finds the United States’ recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights unacceptable and will take action against the decision, including at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, saying on Monday the decision does not change the area’s status, according to a statement published by Egypt’s state news agency MENA.

Lebanon on Monday said a US decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights violates international law and undermines the prospects for peace.

In a statement carried by the NNA state news agency, the Lebanese foreign ministry said the move “violates all the rules of international law” and “undermines any effort to reach a just peace”.

“The Golan Heights are Syrian Arab land, no decision can change this, and no country can revisit history by transferring ownership of land from one country to another,” it said.

The ministry said attempts by Israel to expand its territory by way of “force and aggression” would only isolate Israel.

Israel annexed the Golan in 1981 but had won no international support. The territory had long been seen as a comparatively easy problem to resolve, as both Syrian President Bashar Assad and the Golan’s 20,000 settlers are largely secular in a region dominated by religious feuds.

But changing the strategic dynamics, Syria has been embroiled for years in a devastating civil war in which Iran has made inroads — to the staunch opposition of Israel, which has vowed to eradicate the clerical regime’s presence.

Trump’s Golan declaration amounts to a gift to Netanyahu ahead of April 9 elections in Israel in which the wily right-winger is facing an unexpectedly stiff challenge from centrist Benny Gantz, who also came to Washington for AIPAC.

Shortly before the Golan proclamation, Vice President Mike Pence brought the AIPAC audience to its feet as he hailed Trump as “the greatest friend of Israel ever to sit in the Oval Office”.

Pence outlined a long list of actions taken by Trump in support of Israel, including withdrawing the United States from the UN cultural body UNESCO and UN Human Rights Council, both over purported anti-Israel bias, and cutting off funding for the UN body that provides schooling to Palestinian refugees.

Amid Trump and Netanyahu’s mutual affection and the Israeli leader’s rightward turn, top Democrats seeking the White House have steered clear of AIPAC — an absence that Pence eagerly highlighted.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a liberal Democrat whose city is home to 1.2 million Jews, nonetheless spoke at AIPAC, where he acknowledged differences with Netanyahu but won a standing ovation for opposing the movement to boycott Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Gantz touts ‘strength’

Challenger Gantz showed virtually no daylight with Netanyahu on security issues in his AIPAC address.

Citing his mother’s experience as a Holocaust survivor and his son’s service in the military, the former military chief said that “strength and moral power come together”.

“That is why I say from this stage to the Iranian regime — never again. We will not allow you to establish yourself in Syria, we will not allow you to develop nuclear weapons,” he said.

“On my watch, you will not become a regional power and I will not hesitate to use force if and when needed,” he said.

Gantz said that Jerusalem would always be Israel’s “united and eternal capital” and added, without ruling out a Palestinian state in the West Bank, that the Jordan Valley would “always” be Israel’s eastern security border.

But he won loud cheers from the American Jewish audience when he turned to domestic issues, promising more inclusiveness at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where women are separated from men, and chiding Netanyahu for allying with a party widely condemned as racist.