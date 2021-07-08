Youth Ministry kicks off summer camp activities

AMMAN — Youth centres and directorates affiliated with the Ministry of Youth on Tuesday launched a series of initiatives and activities in several governorates to help youth serve civil society, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The female scout camp launched their summer camp programme in Jdeeta, in Koura district in Irbid. Fifteen girls, between the ages of 12 and 14, participated in the summer camp.

Scout leader Khaled Abu Zaid acquainted the group with the history and development of the scout camp programme in the Kingdom. He also stressed the importance of volunteer work and social service for youth, according to Petra.

Meanwhile, Al Hussein Camps for Work and Construction for the year 2021, launched a healthy lifestyle and fitness camp in attendance of the administrator of Al Wasatiya District in Irbid, Khaldoon Al Abadi.

Al Hussein Camps, established in 1961 under the initiative of His Majesty the late King Hussein, are sponsored by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Public Security Directorate, the Civil Defence Department, the Crown Prince Foundation, the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, the Jordan River Foundation, all ministries and national and international organisations, including the Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Foundation.

Abadi stressed the ministry’s role in assisting youth and educating them about different sectors. He also encouraged youth to participate in the ministry’s programmes and initiatives.

At the opening of the camp, Ahmad Hazaymeh, director of youth affairs at the ministry, informed the participants about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, time management and taking care of the environment.

In Salt Governorate, the ministry launched the Friends of the Police Camp initiative, in cooperation with the Civil Defence Department.

In Karak governorate, the ministry launched a virtual workshop about chronic diseases and the dangers of smoking. Many female volunteers from Karak participated in the workshop.

Firas Al Shawabkeh, adviser at the Youth Ministry council, told The Jordan Times that the ministry’s initiatives cover all Jordanian governorates.

He said that participation is open to all male and female Jordanians, between the ages of 12 and 30. They can register through the link on the ministry’s website.

Each programme is designed to last two months and all expenses have been covered by the ministry, along with many strategic partners including UNICEF, the Jordan River Foundation and other governmental entities, he said.

Shawabkeh added that the ministry is offering a variety of programmes for this year, including programmes on life skills, food security and agriculture, artificial intelligence, hiking and tourism, which should match all youth interests.