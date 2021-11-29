Tourism minister, Qatar Airways CEO discuss cooperation during 2022 World Cup

Tourism Minister Nayef Al Fayez meets with President of Qatar Tourism and CEO of Qatar Airways Group Akbar Bakir in Doha on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al Fayez and President of Qatar Tourism and CEO of Qatar Airways Group Akbar Bakir on Monday met over means of cooperation during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During the meeting held following HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s visit to Doha on Monday, in the attendance of Royal Jordanian (RJ) CEO Samer Majali and Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiat, Fayez reviewed means of promoting Jordan during the 2022 World Cup, lauding Qatar’s “distinguished” preparations for the event.

Fayez also reiterated the Kingdom’s readiness to cooperate with the Qatari side, mainly in the exchange of expertise in tourism, as well as to offer all possible support for hosting the 2022 World Cup in the Gulf country, noting that the JTB has agreed on forming a joint panel to handle this issue.

Stressing the importance of bolstering cooperation with Jordan, Bakir instructed the Qatari action panel to set joint programmes and mechanisms to enhance cooperation between the sides and ensure the completion of joint work, the Jordan news Agency, Petra, reported.

Arabiat noted that a series of intensive meetings took place with the Qatari side to draw up an executive programme featuring the most appropriate joint marketing between the countries before and during the tournament.

Highlighting the positive impacts of the meeting, Majali expressed the RJ’s readiness to increase the number of flights to Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.