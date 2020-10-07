Real estate trade volume dropped by 29% in first 9 months of 2020

AMMAN — Real estate trade volume during the January-September period dropped by 29 per cent to reach JD2.257 billion, according to the Department of Land and Survey’s (DLS) monthly report.

DLS revenues through the first nine months of 2020 reached JD91.6 million, marking a 45 per cent decrease, compared with the same period of 2019, while the value of apartment exemptions amounted to some JD56 million, showing a 31 per cent increase.

Apartment sales during the January-September period went down by 13 per cent, while sales of parcels of land fell by 5 per cent, compared with the same period of 2019, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a monthly level, the report showed that real estate sales during September increased by 10 per cent, with apartment sales and sales of parcels of land showed increases of 2 and 13 per cent respectively, compared with the same month of 2019.

Revenues during September dropped by 25 per cent to reach JD15 million, while the volume of trading in the Jordanian real estate market went down by 4 per cent, to amount JD380 million.