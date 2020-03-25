PSD patrols seize 120 vehicles for violating curfew order

Public Security Department patrols on Wednesday seized 120 vehicles whose owners were driving them in violation of curfew regulations, according to the department (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Public Security Department’s (PSD) spokesperson has said that PSD patrols on Wednesday seized 120 vehicles whose drivers violated the orders prohibiting the use of vehicles, adding that they will be held in designated yards, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department said that it has issued instructions for all vehicles being operated without permits to be seized.

The PSD also announced that, from Wednesday on, it will monitor the implementation of specific government decisions related to providing citizens with groceries and will “deal firmly” with any violations or exploitation of these decisions, Petra reported.

The department said that it will conduct patrols in residential neighbourhoods to monitor violations of the shopping instructions, control gatherings that violate the curfew and arrest people who leave their homes for other purposes.

That PSD stressed that all procedures installed since the issuance of Defence Order No. 2 will continue in the same manner with “no tolerance” for violations, calling on the public to adhere to the curfew instructions while purchasing groceries and basic necessities.