Princess Muna receives Romanian royals

AMMAN — HRH Princess Muna, patron for Nursing and Midwifery in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), received on Tuesday the Crown Princess of Romania Margareta and her spouse Prince Radu and an accompanying delegation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting, which took place at the JNC, discussed cooperation in the fields of medicine, health, education and culture between the two countries. This was in addition to finding ways to enhance collaboration in nursing and emergency medicine.

The Romanian delegation expressed their readiness to support health initiatives for refugees in Jordan, and committed to offer scholarships for Jordanians in Romania's universities in the fields of medicine, nursing, veterinary medicine and agriculture, while implementing training programmes for Jordanian health personnel in Romania in the field of emergency

medicine, Petra added.