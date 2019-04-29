Officials commend positive effects of Blair’s Generations Global programme

AMMAN – Deputising for Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Minister of Education Walid Maani on Sunday sponsored the annual Generations Global ceremony, marking the end of the programme’s sessions for the current year, in the presence of Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change and former British prime minister Tony Blair.

The programme, organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, launched by the initiative of the former British premier, aims to instil the culture of dialogue and freedom of expression among students, a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said.

Students are taught strategies to help their debating and dialogue skills, the statement added.

Addressing the ceremony, Blair stressed importance of the education profession and the teachers’ role in the students’ lives and societies, Petra reported.

The future is for the open-minded, he said.

A society looking to succeed must teach its youths the highest levels of culture and science, Blair noted, underlining the importance of equal education opportunities for both genders.

The programme has been operating in Jordan for nine years, with the participation of 120,000 school students, through the fingerprint (“Basma” in Arabic) programme, the former British prime minister highlighted.

According to Blair, the programme will work to increase the number of participants in the next three years, Petra underlined.

On the education process, Zaid Abu Zaid, head of the ministry’s educational activities department, said that the programme enhances the effectiveness of classroom education.

Abu Zaid pointed to the programme’s positive impact and implementations through exercises being used in classrooms to aid the education process.

Also on Sunday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met with Blair to discuss boosting cooperation with the Institute for Global Change.

The two high-ranking officials additionally discussed recent regional developments and efforts to solve crises to achieve peace and stability, the news agency reported.