NCHR following up on prison conditions across Jordan

AMMAN — The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) on Thursday said it is following up on the situation at the Kingdom’s rehabilitation and correctional centres and the alleged assault against a professor in Ramtha.

The move comes after receiving complaints from families of prisoners about alleged violations and lack of services, a statement from the centre said.

The centre has contacted the family of professor Mohammad Thyabat, who was allegedly assaulted by Criminal Investigation Department officers earlier this week, and reviewed the measures that were taken against the agents including referring them to the civil judiciary.

Video clips purportedly showing riots and inmates harming themselves with sharp objects at Swaqa Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre circulated on social media last month, causing outrage among many Jordanians. In the statement NCHR called for improving the conditions of inmates at the Kingdom’s detention centres.

The centre stressed that the reported violations by security agents do not represent all security agencies, however, stressing they are “not individual acts”.

The centre also called for improving the livings conditions of security personnel which, the NCHR said, will ameliorate their performance.