Mulki to start visit to Japan Wednesday

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki is scheduled to start an official several-day visit to Japan on Wednesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the visit, Mulki will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzoō Abe and other senior officials.

Accompanied by a number of ministers, the premier will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields including economy, politics, and trade.

Japan is a strategic partner for Jordan and one of the main supporters through aid programmes and financial cooperation that played an important role in implementing various development projects and dealing with the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis, according to Petra.

Japanese-Jordanian relations have developed noticeably during His Majesty King Abdullah’s reign as a result of His Majesty’s visits to Japan, the agency said.

The two countries, which established relations 60 years ago, share several agreements and memoranda of understanding that govern cooperation in fields such as economy, development, trade, energy, water, security and defence.

At a recent press conference, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga described Jordan as a cornerstone country, expressing hope that the visit would enhance the bilateral relations between Jordan and Japan.

He stressed that the talks between the two primiers would be focused on the challenges that face Jordan such as the influx of Syrian refugees.

Suga noted that King Abdullah visited Japan last year, where he and Abe stressed the two countries’ commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the Japanese government welcomes Mulki and hopes for further cooperation with Jordan.