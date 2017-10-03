Ministry of Education launches English reading app

AMMAN — The Ministry of Education in cooperation with the advanced company for computer services, on Tuesday launched on their website, the initiative of “read for me”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative aims at embracing advanced technologies as a tool to teach English language for students from grade one to 12, and comes under the scope of the ministry’s efforts aimed at helping students learn English as a school subject, which remains a challenge for many students in the Kingdom.

The initiative focuses on a special application on smart phones to teach students the correct way of reading texts in books using audio from native English speakers, which contributes to the correct pronunciation of English words and vocabulary.

The applications are user-friendly for students and teachers, as well as the ability to choose lessons for any grade, and the ability to replay the English lessons at anytime, anywhere, according to Petra.

Education Minister Omar Razzaz stressed that the ministry is dedicated to simplifing the teaching process and all its features for students, and the majority of the funding is being invested in this technology.

“This initiative will contribute to the student’s ability to comprehend and understand educational material in a positive way, noting that the ministry is proud of national institutions that adopt creative initiatives that enhance the teaching process,” Razzaz said.

“The ministry is looking forward to spreading this initiative and enabling all students in the Kingdom to benefit from it, in order to measure its impact over the students’ learning curve in advanced stages,” the minister added.

Hala Zawati, from the Advanced Computer Services, said: “This initiative does not replace the teacher’s role in the class, but instead, provides them with a supporting tool and is considered a free service for students.”