Man sentenced to 8 years in jail for attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Dec 01,2020 - Last updated at Dec 01,2020

AMMAN — The Cassation Court has upheld a July Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder his brother in mid-2019.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of stabbing and injuring his brother following “a heated argument” and handed him a 12-year prison term.

However, the court decided to reduce the prison term to eight years because the victim dropped charges against the defendant.

Court papers said the defendant and the victim engaged in “a heated argument” that ended with the latter being stabbed in the stomach and arm.

The victim survived the stabbing incident after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital, the court papers added.

The defendant contested the Criminal Court’s ruling arguing that the “prosecution failed to provide solid evidence to convict him with the charges”.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

“Lab experts detected DNA belonging to the defendant on the knife handle and it was the same weapon used to stab the victim,” the higher court ruled.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Bassim Mubeidin, Saeed Mugheid, Yassin Abdullat and Mohammad Khashashneh.