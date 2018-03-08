King, Queen to visit Netherlands this month

AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania are scheduled to begin an official visit to the Netherlands as of March 19, at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander.

During the visit, King Abdullah will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, President of the Dutch Senate Ankie Broekers-Knol and President of the House of Representatives Khadija Arib, as well as a group of business leaders and security and defence experts, according to a Royal Court statement.

The visit aims at advancing Jordanian-Dutch cooperation in all areas, especially in the economic, commercial, investment, technical education and ICT fields.

Jordan also looks to benefit from the Dutch experience in working out innovative solutions to challenges related to energy, food and water security.

Moreover, discussions at the meetings will cover efforts by the two countries to bolster regional security and stability, and the fight against terrorism.

His Majesty will also be the keynote speaker at a meeting with Dutch and international students participating in the World Class The Hague programme, organised by the City of The Hague in cooperation with a number of Dutch universities.