King condoles Iraq president over victims of hospital fire
By JT - Apr 26,2021 - Last updated at Apr 26,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Iraqi President Barham Salih, expressing condolences over the victims of the fire that broke out on Saturday in a hospital in Baghdad.
In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his sympathies to President Salih and the bereaved families, on behalf of Jordan’s people and government, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to a Royal Court statement.
